If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP)

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.91, and it changed around -$1.01 or -10.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $336.45M. ORMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.54, offering almost -253.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.07% since then. We note from Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 900.50K.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORMP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Instantly ORMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.27 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.57% year-to-date, but still down -18.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) is -42.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORMP is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -348.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -236.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.09 percent over the past six months and at a 2.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $700k in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.04% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 17.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.08%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.76% of the shares, which is about 1.43 million shares worth $31.51 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.98% or 0.76 million shares worth $16.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $16.47 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $11.67 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.