Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around -$0.2 or -4.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. HYZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.95, offering almost -392.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.14, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.22% since then. We note from Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.20 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.51% year-to-date, but still down -19.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -32.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc. to make $34.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 63.78% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, and 13.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.58%. Hyzon Motors Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Public Investment Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.24% of the shares, which is about 8.03 million shares worth $55.75 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.08% or 2.68 million shares worth $18.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $8.02 million, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $3.23 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.