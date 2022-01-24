How To Invest In Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 4.12 million shares of the Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.21 or -12.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.93M. APM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.56, offering almost -208.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.59% since then. We note from Aptorum Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Aptorum Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aptorum Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Instantly APM has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.33% year-to-date, but still up 9.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is -14.45% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -913.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -913.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.50%, up from the previous year.

APM Dividends

Aptorum Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 15.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.41% of Aptorum Group Limited shares, and 3.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.00%. Aptorum Group Limited stock is held by 10 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.37% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC, with 0.45% or 59589.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.55 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 24136.0 shares worth around $58409.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.