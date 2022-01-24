How To Invest In American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.69 million shares of the American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.09 or -6.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.20M. AVCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -728.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 19.67 million.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Instantly AVCT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.38% year-to-date, but still down -31.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) is -33.87% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVCT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -514.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -514.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.01% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares, and 30.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.35%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Verition Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 0.46 million shares worth $1.28 million.

Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC, with 0.23% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 96907.0 shares worth $0.27 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 29939.0 shares worth around $83529.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.