HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -88.26%

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around -$0.26 or -14.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.51M. HOOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.00, offering almost -1233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -16.67% since then. We note from HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 254.73K.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HOOK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Instantly HOOK has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.62% year-to-date, but still down -22.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is -39.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOK is forecast to be at a low of $2.60 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1433.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.81 percent over the past six months and at a -34.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. to make $2.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.16 million and $3.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -29.50%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.58% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, and 70.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.53%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.53% of the shares, which is about 2.23 million shares worth $13.13 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 7.06% or 1.84 million shares worth $10.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $4.9 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $2.77 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.