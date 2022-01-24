Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around -$0.04 or -8.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.52M. AUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.30, offering almost -217.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.39% since then. We note from Golden Minerals Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 717.24K.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4724 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.38% year-to-date, but still up 5.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is 11.02% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUMN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -143.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Golden Minerals Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.26 percent over the past six months and at a 114.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Golden Minerals Company to make $6.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.69 million and $6.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.10%.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of Golden Minerals Company shares, and 33.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.91%. Golden Minerals Company stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 6.03 million shares worth $2.6 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.89% or 4.7 million shares worth $2.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.91 million shares worth $2.01 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $1.93 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.