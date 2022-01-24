GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.88 million shares of the GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been traded, and its beta is -1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.04, and it changed around -$14.32 or -13.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.84B. GME at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $483.00, offering almost -424.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.17% since then. We note from GameStop Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

GameStop Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GME as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GameStop Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 115.20 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.32% year-to-date, but still down -13.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -32.73% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -64.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GME is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 75.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

GameStop Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.03 percent over the past six months and at a 17.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect GameStop Corp. to make $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.50%.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.98% of GameStop Corp. shares, and 28.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.64%. GameStop Corp. stock is held by 355 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.78% of the shares, which is about 5.94 million shares worth $1.04 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.74% or 5.15 million shares worth $902.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $323.74 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $307.75 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.