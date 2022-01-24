Future Outlook And Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.21, and it changed around -$2.49 or -21.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $430.29M. SDIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.79, offering almost -288.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.43, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -13.25% since then. We note from Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 633.97K.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SDIG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.81 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.33% year-to-date, but still down -20.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is -16.58% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDIG is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $43.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -366.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -138.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. to make $48.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, and 26.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.18%. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Oct 30, 2021, it held 1.70% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $9.32 million.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, with 1.68% or 0.34 million shares worth $9.21 million as of Oct 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.