Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ)

In today’s recent session, 5.55 million shares of the TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around -$0.05 or -9.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.91M. PETZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.52, offering almost -3276.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.98% since then. We note from TDH Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.25 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5512 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.66% year-to-date, but still down -20.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is -90.65% down in the 30-day period.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.21% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.96%. TDH Holdings Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.07% or 38491.0 shares worth $49268.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 57670.0 shares worth $0.3 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 27024.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.