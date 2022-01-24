Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR)

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around -$0.48 or -14.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $688.57M. CIFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.39, offering almost -455.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.06, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -10.47% since then. We note from Cipher Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 959.64K.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Instantly CIFR has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.54 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.17% year-to-date, but still down -18.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) is -43.12% down in the 30-day period.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.11% of Cipher Mining Inc. shares, and 11.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.33%. Cipher Mining Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.10% of the shares, which is about 10.11 million shares worth $104.53 million.

FMR, LLC, with 3.04% or 7.5 million shares worth $77.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $1.42 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Morgan Stanley Small Cap Growth Port held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $1.83 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.