Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO)

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.61M. ABEO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -1704.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -9.52% since then. We note from Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.16 million.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ABEO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Instantly ABEO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.72% year-to-date, but still down -14.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is -30.12% down in the 30-day period.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.44 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.60% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 25.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.75%.