FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.31 million shares of the FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.15, and it changed around -$0.73 or -7.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. FREY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.28, offering almost -66.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.74% since then. We note from FREYR Battery’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

FREYR Battery stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FREY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FREYR Battery is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.66 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.16% year-to-date, but still down -2.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -19.81% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREY is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

FREYR Battery share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.35 percent over the past six months and at a -18.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.10%.

2 analysts expect FREYR Battery to make $750k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.84% of FREYR Battery shares, and 54.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.34%. FREYR Battery stock is held by 76 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.67% of the shares, which is about 12.42 million shares worth $122.58 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 9.88% or 11.5 million shares worth $113.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $12.06 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $8.17 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.