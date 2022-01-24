Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.24, and it changed around $0.93 or 9.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22B. FATH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost -7.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.78% since then. We note from Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.11K.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) trade information

Instantly FATH has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.30 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.29% year-to-date, but still up 47.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) is 4.81% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FATH is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) estimates and forecasts

FATH Dividends

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation shares, and 34.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.02%. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation stock is held by 101 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.45% of the shares, which is about 2.57 million shares worth $25.31 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 5.35% or 1.85 million shares worth $18.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $8.02 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF held roughly 30838.0 shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.