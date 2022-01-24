Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3.44 million shares of the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.05 or -14.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.41M. DUO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -2869.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.68% year-to-date, but still down -17.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is -35.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DUO is forecast to be at a low of $12.75 and a high of $12.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3763.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3763.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.72 percent over the past six months and at a -242.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $138.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fangdd Network Group Ltd. to make $18.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -79.90%.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.08% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares, and 0.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.71%. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Marshall Wace Asia Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.12% or 64096.0 shares worth $71146.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 11938.0 shares worth $12773.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held roughly 9226.0 shares worth around $9871.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.