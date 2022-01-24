EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.61, and it changed around -$0.37 or -2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $954.99M. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.80, offering almost -637.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.07% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 779.96K.

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.77 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.03% year-to-date, but still up 6.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 11.24% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EH is forecast to be at a low of $146.77 and a high of $146.77. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -733.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

EHang Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.06 percent over the past six months and at a -280.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.94 million and $5.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 194.40%.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 21.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.05%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 60 institutions, with Carmignac Gestion being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.70% of the shares, which is about 1.88 million shares worth $44.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.33% or 1.1 million shares worth $26.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $6.49 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 22195.0 shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.