Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS): Decline Of -278.79% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.72M. DS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -204.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.76% since then. We note from Drive Shack Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Drive Shack Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Drive Shack Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Instantly DS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.69% year-to-date, but still down -12.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is -12.00% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -278.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -278.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Drive Shack Inc. to make $67.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $60.29 million and $61.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.30%. Drive Shack Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.40% of Drive Shack Inc. shares, and 54.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.38%. Drive Shack Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 5.68 million shares worth $15.97 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.08% or 5.6 million shares worth $15.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $8.74 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $6.69 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.