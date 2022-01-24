DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around -$0.2 or -7.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.29M. DATS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.50, offering almost -664.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.79% since then. We note from DatChat Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.22 million.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.14 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.53% year-to-date, but still up 7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is -17.61% up in the 30-day period.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.53% of DatChat Inc. shares, and 4.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.45%. DatChat Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 56258.0 shares worth $0.77 million.

Verition Fund Management, LLC, with 0.16% or 32027.0 shares worth $0.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 15813.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF held roughly 8272.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.