D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.07, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $606.68M. HEPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.23, offering almost -635.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.67% since then. We note from D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HEPS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.7 for the current quarter.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.38% year-to-date, but still up 16.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) is 8.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEPS is forecast to be at a low of $47.74 and a high of $105.24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4984.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2206.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to make $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi earnings are expected to increase by -260.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.20% per year for the next five years.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares, and 23.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.05%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock is held by 60 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 19.2 million shares worth $131.68 million.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP, with 3.39% or 9.69 million shares worth $18.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.44 million shares worth $20.21 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $19.34 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.