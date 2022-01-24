Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.57M. CYBN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.38, offering almost -231.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.86% since then. We note from Cybin Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Cybin Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYBN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cybin Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1400 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.00% year-to-date, but still down -2.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is -15.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Cybin Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.00 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.60% of Cybin Inc. shares, and 16.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.63%. Cybin Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.27% of the shares, which is about 13.45 million shares worth $29.45 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 3.09% or 5.03 million shares worth $11.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $0.65 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.