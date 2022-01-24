CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.73, and it changed around -$3.12 or -14.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.86B. CVAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.00, offering almost -610.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.76, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -16.18% since then. We note from CureVac N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 689.17K.

CureVac N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CVAC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CureVac N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Instantly CVAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.27 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.41% year-to-date, but still down -30.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is -51.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVAC is forecast to be at a low of $17.63 and a high of $61.99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -230.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

CureVac N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.42 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CureVac N.V. to make $25.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.87% of CureVac N.V. shares, and 23.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.83%. CureVac N.V. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 3.94 million shares worth $215.24 million.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with 1.68% or 3.13 million shares worth $171.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 2.73 million shares worth $179.83 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $22.17 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.