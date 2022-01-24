Could Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: XERS) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $280.61M. XERS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.94, offering almost -285.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.08% since then. We note from Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.48 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.60% year-to-date, but still down -3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is -9.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.12 percent over the past six months and at a 41.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 130.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. to make $23.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.17 million and $8.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 160.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 182.20%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.58% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.36%. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Oct 30, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 42433.0 shares worth $78925.0.

ProShares Tr-Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Fd, with 0.02% or 22220.0 shares worth $41329.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.