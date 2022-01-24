CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have been traded, and its beta is 3.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.73, and it changed around -$0.67 or -10.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $288.51M. CLSK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.50, offering almost -606.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.13, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.98% since then. We note from CleanSpark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

CleanSpark Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLSK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CleanSpark Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.00 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.77% year-to-date, but still down -21.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is -43.81% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLSK is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -510.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -179.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

CleanSpark Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.52 percent over the past six months and at a 441.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 215.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 304.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect CleanSpark Inc. to make $46.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,361.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.90%.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 10 and February 14.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.12% of CleanSpark Inc. shares, and 28.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.73%. CleanSpark Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 45.72% of the shares, which is about 2.23 million shares worth $25.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 35.23% or 1.72 million shares worth $19.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $16.19 million, making up 18.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $10.55 million, which represents about 18.68% of the total shares outstanding.