BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.94, and it changed around -$0.42 or -7.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.98M. BTCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.40, offering almost -333.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.09% since then. We note from BTCS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

Instantly BTCS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.72 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.32% year-to-date, but still down -28.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) is 37.22% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11160.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTCS is forecast to be at a low of $11160.00 and a high of $11160.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -225810.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -225810.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) estimates and forecasts

BTCS Dividends

BTCS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 1.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.16% of BTCS Inc. shares, and 3.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.13%. BTCS Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.36% of the shares, which is about 77691.0 shares worth $0.42 million.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC, with 0.18% or 10335.0 shares worth $55705.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 77691.0 shares worth $0.53 million, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF held roughly 47584.0 shares worth around $0.32 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.