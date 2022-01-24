Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around -$0.02 or -9.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.80M. BRQS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.35, offering almost -1140.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.41% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4150 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.59% year-to-date, but still down -21.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -27.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4344.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4344.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.41% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 11.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.76%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.67 million shares worth $0.4 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.22% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.13 million shares worth $76400.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.