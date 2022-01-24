Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 4.29 million shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.27, and it changed around -$0.53 or -13.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.70M. BSFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.00, offering almost -144.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.11% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.53K.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.80 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 51.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 133.13% year-to-date, but still up 104.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 81.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSFC is forecast to be at a low of $4.20 and a high of $4.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Blue Star Foods Corp. to make $9.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.53% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.