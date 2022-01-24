BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.59, and it changed around -$1.73 or -5.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. BIGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.66, offering almost -250.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.60, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.66% since then. We note from BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BIGC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Instantly BIGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.37 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.00% year-to-date, but still down -12.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is -28.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIGC is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -226.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.07 percent over the past six months and at a 63.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings Inc. to make $63.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.14 million and $46.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.80%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.70% per year for the next five years.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.65% of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, and 83.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.75%. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 5.08 million shares worth $257.28 million.

Matrix Capital Management, with 6.56% or 4.7 million shares worth $238.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $76.72 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $63.36 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.