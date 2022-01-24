Are NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around -$0.1 or -15.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.98M. NXTP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.99, offering almost -791.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -12.5% since then. We note from NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.34 million.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NXTP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextPlay Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Instantly NXTP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7627 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.87% year-to-date, but still down -2.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) is -30.88% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXTP is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -882.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -257.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 89,295.79%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NextPlay Technologies Inc. to make $13.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1k and $11k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,247,900.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119,172.71%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 20.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.71% of NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares, and 1.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.14%.