An Analysis Of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.24, and it changed around -$0.54 or -3.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17B. SWIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.73, offering almost -113.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.86% since then. We note from Latham Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 767.56K.

Latham Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SWIM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Latham Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Instantly SWIM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.98 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.14% year-to-date, but still down -18.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is -27.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWIM is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Latham Group Inc. to make $146.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.30%.

Latham Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 114.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.40% per year for the next five years.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.43% of Latham Group Inc. shares, and 73.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.89%. Latham Group Inc. stock is held by 118 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.27% of the shares, which is about 7.52 million shares worth $123.28 million.

Zimmer Partners, LP, with 2.61% or 3.13 million shares worth $51.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $29.75 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Core Fd held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $28.77 million, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.