Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.56 million shares of the Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.58, and it changed around -$0.27 or -3.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.97M. ALLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $157.98, offering almost -2300.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.81, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.5% since then. We note from Allakos Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Instantly ALLK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.68 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.03% year-to-date, but still down -12.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is -91.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLK is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $197.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2893.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Allakos Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -91.66 percent over the past six months and at a -43.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.80% in the next quarter.

Allakos Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -64.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.50% per year for the next five years.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.61% of Allakos Inc. shares, and 95.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.81%. Allakos Inc. stock is held by 244 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 6.61 million shares worth $700.26 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 9.04% or 4.91 million shares worth $520.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 3.79 million shares worth $401.1 million, making up 6.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $376.36 million, which represents about 6.55% of the total shares outstanding.