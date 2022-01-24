Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.40M. AEZS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -996.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Instantly AEZS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3684 on Friday, 01/21/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.18% year-to-date, but still down -8.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is -18.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEZS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -506.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -506.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.55 percent over the past six months and at a 41.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -300.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aeterna Zentaris Inc. to make $700k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.10%.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, and 3.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.00%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.28% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 91492.0 shares worth $54209.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.