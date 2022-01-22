ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) -64.17% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.04, to imply a decrease of -6.18% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The ZIP share’s 52-week high remains $32.90, putting it -64.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.32. The company has a valuation of $2.40B, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 812.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZIP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

After registering a -6.18% downside in the last session, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.74 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -6.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.87%, and -17.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.65%. Short interest in ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.80, implying an increase of 49.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZIP has been trading -149.5% off suggested target high and -34.73% from its likely low.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $207.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $207.74 million.

ZIP Dividends

ZIPRECRUITER INC. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZIPRECRUITER INC. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

ZIPRECRUITER INC. insiders hold 12.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.92% of the shares at 75.24% float percentage. In total, 65.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.11 million shares (or 17.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $417.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 11.7 million shares, or about 13.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $322.92 million.

We also have Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Wasatch Core Growth Fund holds roughly 3.12 million shares. This is just over 3.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.81 million, or 3.25% of the shares, all valued at about 77.52 million.