Why Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.69, to imply a decrease of -3.07% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The VIST share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -23.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.42. The company has a valuation of $503.16M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 468.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VIST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

After registering a -3.07% downside in the last session, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.48 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.33%, and 9.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.75%. Short interest in Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw shorts transact 99780.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.06, implying an increase of 52.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.20 and $18.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIST has been trading -230.4% off suggested target high and -61.69% from its likely low.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are 39.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 127.00% against -2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 400.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 137.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $159.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150.5 million.

VIST Dividends

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 14.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.41% of the shares at 17.94% float percentage. In total, 15.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 3.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amundi with 1.14 million shares, or about 1.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.74 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 81659.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.41 million.