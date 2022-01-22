Why Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.30, to imply a decrease of -5.19% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The RUBY share’s 52-week high remains $38.71, putting it -430.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.75. The company has a valuation of $656.78M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 435.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RUBY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.59.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

After registering a -5.19% downside in the last session, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.84 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -5.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.33%, and -31.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.59%. Short interest in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw shorts transact 8.81 million shares and set a 20.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.50, implying an increase of 70.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUBY has been trading -447.95% off suggested target high and -91.78% from its likely low.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rubius Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shares are -66.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.25% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.00% this quarter before falling -13.70% for the next one.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.29% of the shares at 106.20% float percentage. In total, 100.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.51 million shares (or 42.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $688.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 13.53 million shares, or about 15.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $241.87 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 4.83 million shares. This is just over 5.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.07 million, or 3.41% of the shares, all valued at about 54.85 million.