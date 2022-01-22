Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK): Is This The Time To Buy?

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply a decrease of -4.05% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The UK share’s 52-week high remains $6.52, putting it -818.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $52.54M, with average of 387.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

After registering a -4.05% downside in the last session, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9500 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.97%, and 23.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.90%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd has its next earnings report out on November 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ucommune International Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Ucommune International Ltd insiders hold 8.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.73% of the shares at 4.07% float percentage. In total, 3.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shen, Neil, Nanpeng. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.3 million shares (or 2.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.3 million shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 47079.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46966.0