Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Stock Has Dropped -20.00% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply a decrease of -5.76% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The TUEM share’s 52-week high remains $5.01, putting it -178.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.39. The company has a valuation of $152.71M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 339.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

After registering a -5.76% downside in the last session, Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9800 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.26%, and -20.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.05%. Short interest in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) saw shorts transact 3.03 million shares and set a 9.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TUEM has been trading -233.33% off suggested target high and -233.33% from its likely low.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tuesday Morning Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares are -55.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.41% against 8.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $242.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $182.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $198.62 million and $162.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.20% before jumping 12.00% in the following quarter.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tuesday Morning Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Tuesday Morning Corporation insiders hold 7.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.13% of the shares at 84.84% float percentage. In total, 78.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Osmium Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.19 million shares (or 25.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tensile Capital Management, LP with 20.16 million shares, or about 23.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $56.44 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 1.22 million shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.44 million.