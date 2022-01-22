This Week’s -9.48% Loss In Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Taught Us Something New

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.69, to imply a decrease of -0.57% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The IEA share’s 52-week high remains $23.10, putting it -165.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.43. The company has a valuation of $414.77M, with average of 544.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IEA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

After registering a -0.57% downside in the last session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.73 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -0.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.48%, and -5.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.25, implying an increase of 46.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IEA has been trading -107.13% off suggested target high and -72.61% from its likely low.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 370.00% this quarter before jumping 89.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $524.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $357.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $391.91 million and $276.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.80% before jumping 29.50% in the following quarter.

IEA Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. insiders hold 8.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.68% of the shares at 89.67% float percentage. In total, 81.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ares Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.82 million shares (or 24.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $135.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Park West Asset Management LLC with 2.33 million shares, or about 4.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $26.59 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.06 million shares. This is just over 4.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 12.91 million.