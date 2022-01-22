This Week’s -13.03% Loss In Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) Taught Us Something New

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.07, to imply a decrease of -5.48% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The ORPH share’s 52-week high remains $77.77, putting it -3657.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $77.67M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 916.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Orphazyme A/S (ORPH), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ORPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

After registering a -5.48% downside in the last session, Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -5.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.03%, and -29.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.11%. Short interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying a decrease of -107.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORPH has been trading 51.69% off suggested target high and 51.69% from its likely low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orphazyme A/S share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) shares are -60.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.49% against 8.30%.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orphazyme A/S has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Orphazyme A/S insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.95% of the shares at 2.95% float percentage. In total, 2.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Investments, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.64 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21566.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 83891.0.