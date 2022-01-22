This Is A Time To Invest In Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply a decrease of -2.23% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PLX share’s 52-week high remains $7.02, putting it -766.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $37.12M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 612.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

After registering a -2.23% downside in the last session, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9000 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.94%, and -6.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.04%. Short interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) saw shorts transact 5.31 million shares and set a 6.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 92.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLX has been trading -1258.02% off suggested target high and -1258.02% from its likely low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares are -48.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -168.18% against 8.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -40.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.5 million and $10.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -60.00% before jumping 41.60% in the following quarter.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 24.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.06% of the shares at 14.56% float percentage. In total, 11.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.29 million shares (or 5.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gsa Capital Partners Llp with 0.25 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 55100.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 73283.0.