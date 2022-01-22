Should You Expect Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) To Recover From Its 22.56% Gain From Highs?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.68, to imply a decrease of -4.74% or -$2.42 in intraday trading. The AMRC share’s 52-week high remains $101.86, putting it -109.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.70. The company has a valuation of $2.68B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 352.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

After registering a -4.74% downside in the last session, Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.05 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.20%, and -38.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.23%. Short interest in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 4.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.60, implying an increase of 45.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRC has been trading -105.42% off suggested target high and -33.53% from its likely low.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ameresco Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares are -24.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.34% against 6.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.60% this quarter before jumping 64.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $410.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $474.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $314.32 million and $252.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.60% before jumping 88.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 127.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 18.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.45% annually.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ameresco Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Ameresco Inc. insiders hold 7.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.80% of the shares at 95.07% float percentage. In total, 87.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.74 million shares (or 8.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $160.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.23 million shares, or about 6.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $130.51 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 50.14 million.