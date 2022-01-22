Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s (NYSE: RKLY) Stock Falls -1.28 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.09, to imply a decrease of -1.28% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The RKLY share’s 52-week high remains $16.99, putting it -449.84% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.12. The company has a valuation of $415.27M, with average of 737.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RKLY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

After registering a -1.28% downside in the last session, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.83 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.60%, and -41.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.20, implying an increase of 80.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKLY has been trading -611.97% off suggested target high and -94.17% from its likely low.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares are -69.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4,075.00% against 27.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.7 million.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited insiders hold 27.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.77% of the shares at 10.65% float percentage. In total, 7.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Senvest Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA with 2.16 million shares, or about 1.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.23 million.

We also have Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund holds roughly 50000.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15987.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.