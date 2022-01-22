Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) Is Currently -1425.71 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply a decrease of -11.34% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PALI share’s 52-week high remains $16.02, putting it -1425.71% down since that peak but still an impressive -10.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $14.69M, with an average of 70050.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 182.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

After registering a -11.34% downside in the last session, Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3400 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -11.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.68%, and -39.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.85%. Short interest in Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 85.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PALI has been trading -566.67% off suggested target high and -566.67% from its likely low.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palisade Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Palisade Bio Inc. insiders hold 16.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.42% of the shares at 8.93% float percentage. In total, 7.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 1.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.45 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 79780.0, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.