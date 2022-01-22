Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS): Can A Stock Be Up 0.02% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $126.01, to imply a decrease of -5.17% or -$6.87 in intraday trading. The OAS share’s 52-week high remains $144.10, putting it -14.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.22. The company has a valuation of $2.43B, with average of 266.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OAS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) trade information

After registering a -5.17% downside in the last session, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 144.10 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -5.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.53%, and 4.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.02%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $160.88, implying an increase of 21.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $138.00 and $180.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OAS has been trading -42.85% off suggested target high and -9.52% from its likely low.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 291.90% this quarter before jumping 34.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $365.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $368.8 million.

OAS Dividends

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 1.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s Major holders

Oasis Petroleum Inc. insiders hold 5.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.54% of the shares at 99.30% float percentage. In total, 93.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.22 million shares (or 11.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $220.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.78 million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $177.3 million.

We also have Lord Abbett Investment Trust-Short Duration Income Fd and American High-Income Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Lord Abbett Investment Trust-Short Duration Income Fd holds roughly 1.05 million shares. This is just over 5.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 4.73% of the shares, all valued at about 92.96 million.