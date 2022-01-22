Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Is Worth Considering At $26.53

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.53, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The MYGN share’s 52-week high remains $36.95, putting it -39.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.55. The company has a valuation of $2.02B, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 571.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the last session, Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.06 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.19%, and -0.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.88%. Short interest in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw shorts transact 3.98 million shares and set a 7.26 days time to cover.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $163.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $157.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154.6 million and $173.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.60% before dropping -9.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 63.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.20% annually.

MYGN Dividends

Myriad Genetics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Myriad Genetics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

Myriad Genetics Inc. insiders hold 2.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.80% of the shares at 104.09% float percentage. In total, 101.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.56 million shares (or 16.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $437.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.03 million shares, or about 11.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $291.68 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.26 million shares. This is just over 6.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $161.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 67.23 million.