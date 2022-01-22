Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.21, to imply an increase of 0.05% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LEGN share’s 52-week high remains $58.00, putting it -47.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.41. The company has a valuation of $5.94B, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 721.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LEGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

After registering a 0.05% upside in the last session, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.79 this Friday, 01/21/22, jumping 0.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.32%, and -19.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.88%. Short interest in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw shorts transact 3.71 million shares and set a 5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.00, implying an increase of 38.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51.00 and $71.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEGN has been trading -81.08% off suggested target high and -30.07% from its likely low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Legend Biotech Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares are -17.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.72% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -68.20% this quarter before falling -23.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $14.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $40.78 million and $13.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -65.10% before jumping 13.30% in the following quarter.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Legend Biotech Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Legend Biotech Corporation insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.33% of the shares at 27.48% float percentage. In total, 27.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.05 million shares (or 7.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $558.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 2.69 million shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $135.8 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.69 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $186.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 42.32 million.