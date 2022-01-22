Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) Have Declined -11.89% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.37, to imply a decrease of -2.63% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The KNSA share’s 52-week high remains $24.70, putting it -138.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.30. The company has a valuation of $686.60M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 418.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KNSA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

After registering a -2.63% downside in the last session, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.57 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -2.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.78%, and -19.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.89%. Short interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) saw shorts transact 2.68 million shares and set a 7.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.60, implying an increase of 63.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNSA has been trading -227.87% off suggested target high and -92.86% from its likely low.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) shares are -28.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.48% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.60% this quarter before jumping 30.60% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $20.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.71 million.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 4.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.28% of the shares at 93.18% float percentage. In total, 89.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pictet Asset Management SA. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 9.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.12 million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $35.54 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.52 million shares. This is just over 4.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 8.71 million.