Is Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Expensive At $16.12? Check These Facts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.12, to imply a decrease of -3.82% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The SNDX share’s 52-week high remains $25.68, putting it -59.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.02. The company has a valuation of $791.98M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 576.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNDX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

After registering a -3.82% downside in the last session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.20 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.82%, and -24.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.36%. Short interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw shorts transact 3.36 million shares and set a 4.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.60, implying an increase of 47.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNDX has been trading -98.51% off suggested target high and -73.7% from its likely low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) shares are 13.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.16% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.40% this quarter before falling -22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,992.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $27.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $380k and $379k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7,052.60% before jumping 361.70% in the following quarter.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 6.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.55% of the shares at 112.29% float percentage. In total, 105.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avidity Partners Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.82 million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.53 million shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $67.39 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.3 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 23.09 million.