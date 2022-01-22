Is NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Poised For Further Gains At A 30.96% Distance From The Low?

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.39, to imply a decrease of -1.65% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NEXT share’s 52-week high remains $6.13, putting it -156.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $284.48M, with average of 395.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEXT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the last session, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.67 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.63%, and -17.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.14%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.25, implying an increase of 43.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEXT has been trading -171.97% off suggested target high and 16.32% from its likely low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextDecade Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares are -29.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.00% against -6.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before falling -80.00% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 45.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.60% annually.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextDecade Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

NextDecade Corporation insiders hold 2.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.98% of the shares at 84.05% float percentage. In total, 81.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 54.34 million shares (or 43.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Valinor Management, LLC with 14.74 million shares, or about 11.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $40.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 1.51 million.