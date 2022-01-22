Is Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DGLY share’s 52-week high remains $3.06, putting it -197.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $55.25M, with average of 1.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the last session, Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Friday, 01/21/22, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.50%, and -7.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.74%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 79.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DGLY has been trading -385.44% off suggested target high and -385.44% from its likely low.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.91 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 86.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Ally Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Digital Ally Inc. insiders hold 5.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.59% of the shares at 11.22% float percentage. In total, 10.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 3.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 1.53 million shares, or about 2.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.26 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 0.74 million.