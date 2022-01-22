IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) Fell -577.2% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.77, to imply a decrease of -5.87% or -$1.17 in intraday trading. The IGMS share’s 52-week high remains $127.11, putting it -577.2% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.67. The company has a valuation of $592.01M, with average of 293.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IGMS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.6.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

After registering a -5.87% downside in the last session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.02 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -5.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.71%, and -33.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.56, implying an increase of 71.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $126.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGMS has been trading -571.28% off suggested target high and -43.85% from its likely low.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IGM Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares are -78.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -84.15% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -102.50% this quarter before falling -78.90% for the next one.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IGM Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

IGM Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 42.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.54% of the shares at 116.18% float percentage. In total, 66.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.43 million shares (or 13.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $225.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.16 million shares, or about 12.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $207.55 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 0.73 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 33.5 million.