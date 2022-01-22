How Much Is MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1052.56, to imply a decrease of -3.55% or -$38.75 in intraday trading. The MELI share’s 52-week high remains $2020.00, putting it -91.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1001.01. The company has a valuation of $53.50B, with average of 706.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MELI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.94.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

After registering a -3.55% downside in the last session, MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1,148.87 this Friday, 01/21/22, dropping -3.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.94%, and -14.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.94%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1894.21, implying an increase of 44.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1250.00 and $2330.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MELI has been trading -121.37% off suggested target high and -18.76% from its likely low.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MercadoLibre Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) shares are -34.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4,475.00% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 192.20% this quarter before jumping 366.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.97 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.33 billion and $1.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.80% before jumping 72.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 99.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.50% annually.

MELI Dividends

MercadoLibre Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MercadoLibre Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

MercadoLibre Inc. insiders hold 8.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.68% of the shares at 88.90% float percentage. In total, 81.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.7 million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.9 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.85 million shares, or about 7.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.47 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 2.63 million shares. This is just over 5.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.41 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.98 million, or 4.01% of the shares, all valued at about 3.7 billion.